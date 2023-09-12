Noel Anthony Meehan Bought 55% More Shares In Bapcor

Investors who take an interest in Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) should definitely note that the CEO, MD & Director, Noel Anthony Meehan, recently paid AU$6.72 per share to buy AU$300k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 55%.

Bapcor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Noel Anthony Meehan was the biggest purchase of Bapcor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$6.85 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Bapcor share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Bapcor insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Bapcor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Bapcor insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately AU$6.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bapcor Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Bapcor insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bapcor. For example - Bapcor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

