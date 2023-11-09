Noel, former sheriff and Clark County political figure, arrested

Nov. 8—CLARK COUNTY — Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was handcuffed and booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Noel is facing 15 felonies after search warrants were served at his Jeffersonville home on Aug. 16.

The charges are for corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, four counts of ghost employment, four counts of official misconduct and five counts of theft.

Indiana State Police searched his home and his New Chapel Fire/EMS businesses in August, but released little information about the nature of the investigation. An ISP spokesperson said Wednesday evening that a special prosecutor will address the charges following Noel's initial hearing Thursday. He declined to comment further about the case.

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released a statement about 30 minutes after Noel's arrest, alleging he discovered Noel had wiretapped parts of the sheriff's department with secret recording devices on Dec. 30, 2022.

Noel served as sheriff from 2015-2022 and was initially brought back to the department by Maples after he reached his consecutive term limit.

Maples also said Noel allegedly used taxpayer money to pay CCSO employees to do work on his properties and tried to defraud Indiana's pension system.

Noel is also the founder of the Clark and Floyd county ambulance service New Chapel Fire/EMS.

"The Clark County Sheriff's Office employees and I have cooperated extensively with the ISP investigation and will continue to do everything we can to ensure anyone who took advantage of the office is held fully accountable," Maples said in the statement.

Noel, alongside his attorneys and officers from Indiana State Police, met behind closed doors in Clark Circuit Court No. 1 on Wednesday afternoon. It was not an official court proceeding, and news media was not permitted inside at the time.

He, along with his attorneys, then exited the courtroom and headed downstairs and across the outdoor path that connects the courthouse to the Clark County Jail.

An officer with ISP told Noel that the warrant for his arrest had been issued less than an hour after he left the courtroom.

Noel was then handcuffed and entered into the Clark County Jail.

RECENT CONTROVERSIES

Noel has been embroiled in several controversies recently. Multiple female inmates filed federal lawsuits against him based on his role as the supervisor of the Clark County Jail and other officials, claiming they were sexually assaulted by male inmates and threatened by jail staff in 2021.

The lawsuits were combined into one and are in the midst of settlement.

TELEVISION CAREER

Noel's role in the documentary television show "60 Days In" is where some people outside of Indiana may recognize him.

He, along with Maples, were on the A&E Network show, where "innocent inmates" go undercover to help authorities improve conditions for inmates.

In September 2022 he was accused of being associated with the far-right, anti-government group the Oath Keepers. Noel denied involvement.

A continuing issue locally has been over public contracts for New Chapel fire and EMS service, which Noel co-founded.

NOEL REFUSES TO COMMENT

The News and Tribune asked Noel what was searched for at his home, if he was receiving special treatment due to his political and law enforcement status, if he had any response to the taxpayers who voted for him and if he had any statement he'd like to make to his political supporters.

His attorney, Larry Wilder, said it is within Noel's constitutional rights to not comment on the matter and Noel did not speak.

After Noel was arrested Wilder said it's up to a Clark County Jury to make a decision on Noel's charges.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is not prosecuting the case and instead a special prosecutor, Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertle, has been assigned.

Court records show Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Nick Karaffa recused himself from the case and Washington County Judge Larry Medlock is presiding over the case.

Noel is to be arraigned Thursday.