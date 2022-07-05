NOERDEN introduces MINIMI, the smart scale that keeps you on track

PARIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOERDEN, the fitness tech brand that maximizes its community's body & mind capabilities through its products, today announced the launch of its Smart Body Scale, MINIMI, at QVC & Boots.

People are getting more involved in a healthier lifestyle and MINIMI is the ideal smart product to help them reach this goal. Studies have shown that objectives that you track are more likely to be reached.

Today, the MINIMI Smart Body Scale is available all across the UK.

MINIMI will help its users to:

Reach their body goal through its 14 measurements,

Keep all members of their household health conscious as it supports unlimited users,

Keep track of their progress long-term thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity,

Share their data with their doctor or nutritionist.

"No matter whether you are trying to lose weight, put on mass, or maintain where you are, tracking your progress is key to your success." says Arnaud Soucanh, Brand Manager at NOERDEN. "More than just a number, it feels so rewarding to see the results of your daily effort being uploaded to the app by the scale."

MINIMI is available at QVC and Boots from £35.

About NOERDEN

NOERDEN is a French Digital Fitness Tech company. Our mission is to maximize your body and mind capabilities. We measure your biometric data through innovative fitness tech devices and provide you with simple daily guidance adapted to your profile on our simple & intuitive mobile application.

