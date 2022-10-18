Noetic Consultants, in Collaboration with Lumina Foundation, Launches The Million Dollar Community College Challenge Marketing Academy

Community Colleges Can Receive Free Brand Training to Attract Adult Students

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Consultants, a premier marketing and leadership consulting firm, today announced the launch of a marketing workshop series, in collaboration with Lumina Foundation. The Million Dollar Community College Challenge has named its grand prize winner (Madera Community College), but the work is far from over. The marketing workshop series is a new opportunity open to all community colleges that want to improve their brand-building and marketing efforts to attract and retain adult students.

"We heard so many stories of community colleges across the country that want to attract more adult students and need direction on how to help adult learners know how well suited they are to serve them," said Shauna Davis, a Lumina strategy director. "Prospective students must feel good about visiting the website, walking on campus or sitting in a classroom. It's important to show how multifaceted community colleges are."

The Million Dollar Community College Challenge Marketing Academy is a five-part virtual event created and facilitated by Noetic Consultants. It begins November 1, 2022, and will run through April 2023. The series will focus on how to reach prospective students by strengthening a school's brand and marketing efforts in meaningful, measurable ways. Community colleges can join all sessions or choose the topics relevant to their college.

"We're incredibly excited to facilitate these sessions, which provide clear next steps for community colleges that can adapt to fit their strategic plan and objectives," said Nancie McDonnell Ruder, founder & CEO of Noetic Consultants. "Working with Lumina on this project will help more community colleges strengthen their brand strategy, marketing insights, digital marketing and omnichannel planning."

About Noetic Consultants

Founded in 2002, Noetic Consultants is a marketing and leadership consulting firm that strengthens brands and the people who build them. Noetic uniquely provides a combination of consumer research, brand strategy, executive coaching, marketing process and corporate training expertise. Noetic is passionately dedicated to building authentic brands that fulfill the promises they make - and authentic teams who embrace the vital role they play in success. Noetic is proudly female-owned and WBENC-certified as a diversity-owned business. For more information, please visit noeticconsultants.com.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

