NoFilter: Designed for travelers who want to discover the best photo spots nearby

NoFilter

NoFilter is a new app that assists photographers and travelers to discover the coolest photo locations & travel destinations nearby and across the globe.

Córdoba, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every picture has a story to tell. Sometimes, pictures are so powerful that they completely captivate our attention, and all we want to do is go to that spot and experience the very same visuals with real eyes. As fascinating as this might sound, things are easier said than done. Fortunately, NoFilter is a new app that assists photographers and travelers to discover the coolest photo locations & travel destinations nearby and across the globe.

Why Choose NoFilter?

With NoFilter, photo travelers and explorers have the handiest and the most user-friendly tool that enables them to explore only the best photoshoot locations along with the most accurate map assistance. This new year, you just don’t need to put in extra effort and long hours of research or read travel blogs to narrow down to where you’d like to travel to. Instead, users can simply join the NoFilter community and directly search for elegant and exquisite spots from the world within seconds.

The major problem with other similar platforms is that they never focus on the beauty of the spot and rather enhance it by using props and other camera techniques. Soon to be available on the web, NoFilter focuses on showing actual spots and glorifies their real beauty with no filter or additional elements to misguide the users.

Speaking about the unique proposition of NoFilter & its incredible benefits to photo travelers, Noel Broda, Founder of NoFilter, said “The community of photographers is finally relying on technology to get the best out of them. NoFilter came to help them”.

Available on both iOS and Android for free, the app currently has a catalog of more than 7000 spots around the world and counting, with 100 new additions every week. What this means for the users is a longer and better bucket list to check off that includes only the best and the most beautiful travel destinations.

Story continues

Emerging to be the ‘de facto’ app for all photo travelers, NoFilter has a huge back-office system where a professional moderation team collects, curates, and moderates every single photo to match the ever-increasing expectation of those who want to get lost, only to be found. Typically, the team spends around 20 minutes on each photo before uploading it on the app to confirm if it is really worth the user’s valuable time and is perfectly positioned on the map. What’s more- the app is translated into 15 different languages because no matter where we come from, we all want to go to places and never miss out on the best spots.

++++

About NoFilter: NoFilter is a unique and powerful photo spot discovery app to help you find the best photography places across the globe. By joining the NoFilter community, you get the right platform to get inspired following friends, other photographers & avid travelers by getting open access to go through photos taken in different parts of the world. NoFilter is available on iOS & Android in 15 different languages.

Media Contact:

NoFilter

Broda Noel

hello@no-filter.app

+54 9351 512 5626



