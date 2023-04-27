NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 27 APRIL 2023 AT 08:00 EET

NoHo Partners acquires the popular Sauna Restaurant Kuuma in Tampere, Finland

NoHo Partners has acquired Sauna Restaurant Kuuma located in Tampere in central Finland. This unique success story combines the Finnish sauna, Nordic kitchen and a beautiful lakeside scenery. 100% of the shares of the company to be acquired, Lumo Laukontori Oy, transfer into NoHo Partners’ ownership as of 1.6.2023. The seller in the transaction is the senior management of the company and Nordia Rahasto Oy.

Established in 2018, Sauna Restaurant Kuuma is located in central Tampere by lake Pyhäjärvi. This year-around, public living room offers customers a comprehensive experience, including a restaurant focused on clean Nordic tastes, a café, a large terrasse area with a view to the lake, a traditional wood heated sauna and a modern smoke sauna, as well as an invigorating dipping pool in in the lake. The annual revenue of the restaurant is approximately MEUR 2,5.

Restaurant experiences are part of a lively and diverse urban culture

“When it comes to our restaurant portfolio, we look for classics that stand the test of time and trends. Sauna Restaurant Kuuma has quickly become a popular venue and a living room for the locals. The location of the restaurant right in the city centre on the Pyhäjärvi waterfront, friendly service and an approachable restaurant concept is a good, timeless recipe for success also in the future”, comments NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström.

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Kalle Lumio, Saunaravintola Kuuma, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 737 1559

Distribution:

Major media

www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.



