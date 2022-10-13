NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Oyj

INVESTOR NEWS 13 OCTOBER 2022 AT 09:00 EET

NoHo Partners appoints Maria Koivula as Director of a new NoHo Events business unit

NoHo Partners establishes a new business unit focused on events and experiences, targeting a leading position in the Nordics. As of 1 November 2022, Maria Koivula has been appointed Director of the new NoHo Events business and member of NoHo Partners Plc’s Executive Team in Finland. She has extensive experience of expert and leading positions in the restaurant business, among others in Palace Kämp Group, Center-Inn Oy and Royal Ravintolat. Most recently, Maria was CEO of Kanresta Oy during 2017-2022.

“Restaurants that focus on events are, when operated well, a very profitable business. We see interesting and growing developments in this market, where we believe we can leverage the same competitive advantages as in the traditional restaurant business; a customer focused and entrepreneurial business model combined with the scale benefits of a large player.

I am extremely happy that one of the toughest doers in the industry joins us to develop and grow this business. I know how Maria leads people with a gentle approach and numbers with a firm one, which is why I have high expectations of our cooperation”, says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

“The events industry, and restaurants as part of it, is evolving as people look for higher quality experiences and encounters. The old methods of operation are challenged and restaurants are increasingly seen as key part of the customer experience and brand image. More and more, event organisers are looking for a strategic partner to develop the concept together and provide outstanding restaurant services. We want to be in the forefront of this trend and create a place of employment that the toughest of event organisers and young talents want to be part of, together with our current, highly skilled employees”, says Maria Koivula, Director of the new NoHo Events.

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655

