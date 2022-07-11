U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,870.50
    -30.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,100.00
    -210.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,031.00
    -121.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    -17.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.19
    -1.60 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0136
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -1.44 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9560
    +0.8760 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,411.00
    -887.41 (-4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.23
    -37.44 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

NoHo Partners continues its profitable growth: turnover for June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28 and operational EBITDA was roughly MEUR 8.3, including MEUR 4.3 of subsidies from the Finnish government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NoHo Partners Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOHO.HE
NoHo Partners Oyj
NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 11 July 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

NoHo Partners continues its profitable growth: turnover for June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28 and operational EBITDA was roughly MEUR 8.3, including MEUR 4.3 of subsidies from the Finnish government

NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover in June 2022 was approximately MEUR 28, representing growth of about 48 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2021 and 13 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Operational EBITDA was approximately MEUR 8.3, of which the share of operational activities was approximately MEUR 4 (approximately 14% of turnover) and MEUR 4.3 of the retrospective government compensation recorded for June related to the January–February business restrictions in Finland.

NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:

“The strong demand trend continued in June when the turnover grew by 13% compared to 2019, the year before COVID-19. Operational EBITDA generated by the business was also strong at approximately MEUR 4 (approximately 14% of turnover). In the first half of the year, we have succeeded well in recruiting and in combating inflation, but above all, our staff have done an excellent job on several fronts.”

The company will discontinue monthly reporting on business development and publish financial information on a quarterly basis in the future.

More information is available from:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Yifan Wang Shares of Chinese tech giants fell in Hong Kong on Monday, after Beijing fined some of the country's largest internet companies for failing to make proper antitrust declarations on previous deals.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When Buffett backs growth stocks, it's worth paying attention. Especially when they're on sale.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On China Concerns As Market Rally Faces Test; Elon Musk-Twitter Saga Far From Over

    The market rally faces a test amid renewed China concerns. Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved to end the Twitter takeover.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Offer Surprisingly High Yields

    At the same time, dividend stocks now sport higher yields, as the yield of a stock and its price move inversely. Altria is primarily a manufacturer and distributor of smokeable and other tobacco products in the U.S. The company owns the highly lucrative Marlboro brand, as well as Black & Mild cigars and pipe tobacco, moist smokeless tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal. In addition to those traditional tobacco products, Altria's portfolio has On!

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Best Buy Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock

    "Honestly think he can 'land rockets' but can't fix 'bots'?" one influencer asked rhetorically.

  • 5 Nasdaq Stocks To Watch And Buy: Here Are The Fundamental And Technical Reasons Why

    Just look at Clearfield's tight weekly action seen in the last week of June and the first three weeks of July in 2020.

  • US Equity Futures Drop With Stocks as Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dropped along with US equity futures Monday and the dollar jumped as the risk of more Covid curbs in China exacerbated overarching worries about the global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAn Asian equity gauge shed 1% amid dec

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • American Weed Stocks Are Cheap. They’re About to Get a Sales Bump.

    However bad the year has been for most stocks, it's been especially harsh for state-licensed cannabis sellers.

  • This miner has lost 18pc since we told you to avoid it – now it's time to buy back in

    Ask a group of investors to define risk and many will probably say it is the threat of a permanent loss of capital.

  • Where Will Micron Technology Be in 5 Years?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's largest producers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. It's the third-largest DRAM manufacturer after Samsung and SK Hynix, according to IC Insights, while Trendforce ranks it as the fifth-largest producer of NAND chips. Unlike more broadly diversified companies like Samsung and Western Digital, which only generate a portion of their revenues from memory chips, Micron is a "pure play" on the memory market.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About GameStop?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) stock surged 15% on July 7 after its board of directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split. The stock split won't change GameStop's market value or its valuation, but the decision still turned it into one of the hottest topics on Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit again. Prior to GameStop's Reddit-fueled rally last year, its days seemed numbered.

  • Inflation, earnings, and retail sales: What to watch this week

    Inflation data will be top of mind for investors in the week ahead after the June jobs report topped expectations and waylaid fears of an imminent recession.

  • Just How Long Is This Bear Market Going to Affect Your Money?

    A bear market marks a time of uncertainty for investors. It's uncomfortable to watch your portfolio potentially free fall during a bear market. But knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel can help. So, how long … Continue reading → The post How Long Do Bear Markets Typically Last? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m the chief economist for a $5 billion real estate data and title company. Here are 5 things you need to know about the housing market now

    Housing has become increasingly unaffordable to millions of Americans — with home prices and mortgage rates continuing to rise (see the lowest rates you may qualify for now here). Fleming – the chief economist for title, settlement, real estate data and risk solutions company First American Financial Corporation – has analyzed and forecast the real estate and mortgage markets for 20 years. Before becoming the chief economist at First American, Fleming developed insights and analytical products for CoreLogic as well as valuation models at Fannie Mae and today his research expertise includes real estate and urban economics and mortgage risk.

  • Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Is Using Debt Safely

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...