NoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee

NoHo Partners Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • NOHO.HE
NoHo Partners Oyj
NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 May 2022 at 8:00

NoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to establish an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in ensuring the legality, transparency and clarity of the company's financial reporting and accounting methods as well as the financial statements and other financial information provided by the company. Kai Seikku was elected as Chairman of the committee and Petri Olkinuora was elected as a member.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee assists the Board of Directors in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the senior management and is responsible for preparing proposals for the election and remuneration of the Board members for the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the committee monitors and assesses the competitiveness of the company's remuneration and incentive schemes and their development. Yrjö Närhinen was elected as Chairman of the committee and Timo Laine and Mia Ahlström were elected as members.

The rules of procedure of the committees are described on the company's investor website at: www.noho.fi/en/investors/board-committees

Regarding the composition of the Audit Committee, the company differs from recommendation 15 of the Corporate Governance Code 2020 of Finnish listed companies, which requires that the committee has three members. The company considers that sufficient expertise for the Audit Committee is secured by two members. The committee may also seek views from outside the committee, if it so wishes.

The committees will take up their duties immediately. The remuneration for committee work is determined by the Annual General Meeting.

Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve a turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


