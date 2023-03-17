NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17.3.2023 16:00



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mika Niemi

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27511/4/6

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-03-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 178 Unit price: 7.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 7.42 EUR

(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.42 EUR

(5): Volume: 261 Unit price: 7.4 EUR



Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1031 Volume weighted average price: 7.42188 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-03-15

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.47 EUR

(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.43 EUR



Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 127 Volume weighted average price: 7.45913 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-03-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(7): Volume: 86 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(8): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

(10): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(13): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(15): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(16): Volume: 49 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

(17): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

(18): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.65 EUR

(20): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(21): Volume: 52 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

(23): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.65 EUR

(24): Volume: 15 Unit price: 7.53 EUR

(25): Volume: 175 Unit price: 7.53 EUR

(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.53 EUR

(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(28): Volume: 222 Unit price: 7.53 EUR

Story continues



Aggregated transactions (28):

Volume: 1374 Volume weighted average price: 7.57895 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-03-16

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

(2): Volume: 89 Unit price: 7.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(5): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(6): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

(7): Volume: 79 Unit price: 7.53 EUR



Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 464 Volume weighted average price: 7.55485 EUR

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2023-03-16

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 381 Unit price: 7.545 EUR

(2): Volume: 271 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.63 EUR

(4): Volume: 82 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.605 EUR

(6): Volume: 84 Unit price: 7.595 EUR

(7): Volume: 79 Unit price: 7.58 EUR



Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 1004 Volume weighted average price: 7.56207 EUR

Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.



