U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.73
    +84.65 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,192.80
    +462.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,742.16
    +371.19 (+3.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.81
    +45.43 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.80
    +3.67 (+3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0960 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2240
    +0.8310 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,559.96
    +1,174.35 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.46
    +7.35 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.72
    +168.38 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NoHo Partners Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOHO.HE
NoHo Partners Oyj
NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 May 2022 17:35

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)

The managers' transaction announcement is related to an arrangement in which NoHo Partners Plc's management and domestic investors obtained a loan with a right to conversion from Tesi and converted it into new shares of the Company. The Company has announced the subscription of shares on the basis of special rights related to this arrangement in a stock exchange release published today, 13 May 2022.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laine Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14820/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Special right entitling to shares

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description: Acquisition of a special right entitling to shares

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A


Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and which became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Crypto: Terra blockchain halted again, FTX CEO takes 7.6% stake in Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how terra, bitcoin, ethereum, and solana are trading amid a sell-off in the crypto market, plus FTX CEO's stake in Robinhood.

  • Down 74% from Highs, This Growth Stock is Still a Screaming Buy

    One company in this boat is Block (NYSE: SQ), which has fallen more than 74% from its all-time highs. Block is one of the leading fintech platforms for both consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was hurt by Bitcoin this quarter, but Block's bread and butter -- fintech products for sellers and consumers -- continued to execute.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes aim to pare weekly losses

    U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though the major indexes are still headed for losses for the week after concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • BofA Strategists Say Investor Exodus Signals ‘True Capitulation’

    (Bloomberg) -- Money is leaving every asset class and the exodus is deepening as investors rush out of names like Apple Inc., according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayEqui

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)?

    Every investor in Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price plunged 29% during after-hours trading on May 10 following its first-quarter earnings report. On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis, Unity narrowed its net loss from $27.3 million to $25.4 million, or $0.08 per share -- which matched analysts' expectations. For the second quarter, Unity expects its revenue to rise just 6% to 8% year over year, which broadly misses the consensus forecast for 31% growth.