NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2021 published

NoHo Partners Oyj
·1 min read
  • NOHO
NoHo Partners Oyj
NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 March 2022 at 9:15 a.m.

NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2021 published

NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, auditor’s report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2021 have been published today on 17 March 2022.

NoHo Partners Plc published its financial statements for the first time as an XHTML file compliant with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the ESEF requirements, the main calculations of the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL characters.

All documents can be found in the appendices to this release as a PDF file and the financial statements also as an XHTML file. The documents are also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at https://www.noho.fi/en/financial-statement-2021.

Further information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve a turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.

