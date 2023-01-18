U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

NoHo Partners selected as the main supplier for restaurant services by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre

·3 min read
NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 18 JANUARY 2023 AT 08:00 EET

NoHo Partners selected as the main supplier for restaurant services by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre

The restaurant company NoHo Partners has been selected as the main supplier for restaurant services by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) as of 1 July 2023. Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is the largest venue for exhibitions, meetings and congresses in Finland, hosting national and international events for about a million visitors annually. The annual revenue from the restaurant services at the convention centre is approximately EUR 15 million. The cooperation with Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is part of large urban projects that comprise one of the cornerstones of NoHo Partners’ profitable growth strategy, which aims EUR 400 million in revenue in 2024. The company’s NoHo Events business unit targets a leading position in the Nordics.

“Large events such as congresses, fairs, concerts and big sports events are a very profitable and developing market in the restaurant industry. In line with our strategy, we have established a dedicated business unit, NoHo Events, to respond to customers’ growing and diversifying quality expectations. Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is one of Finland’s largest restaurant complexes and with its versatility compares well with our existing portfolio that includes Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, and the Kulttuurikasarmi cultural centre with its four restaurants, which is planned in central Helsinki at the end of 2023”, says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

“We are very excited about this multiyear partnership with Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre that includes 15 different restaurant concepts and tailored restaurant services. Good food and drinks in an inspiring environment are an increasingly important part of a successful experience, and together we wish to offer new type of restaurant experiences to the customers at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. NoHo’s renowned restaurant brands, skilled employees together with the company’s long and diverse experience strengthen the Messukeskus brand as a high-quality, international event venue”, says Maria Koivula, Director of the new NoHo Events.

Sustainability in restaurant services as well as the high quality, origin and traceability of the food are important goals for both partners. Joint plans include sustainable and ethical sourcing, minimizing food waste, reducing energy consumption, using environmentally friendly packaging materials and efficient recycling.

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655
Maria Koivula, Director NoHo Events, tel. +358 50 366 2382

Distribution:

Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


