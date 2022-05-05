Noise Detection and Monitoring Market Size to Grow by USD 527.61 million | 3M Co. and Cirrus Research Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The noise detection and monitoring market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on providing easy-to-use and simple interfaces for measuring and monitoring noises to compete in the market.
The market size is expected to increase by USD 527.61 mn from 2020 to 2024. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The demand from the manufacturing industry is driving the growth of the noise detection and monitoring market. However, factors such as emerging mobile-based apps may challenge the growth of the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment such as Edge Dosimeters, SoundPro Sound Level Meters NoisePro Dosimeters, and others.
Cirrus Research Plc - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment and software such as sound level meters, noise dosimeters, cloud-based noise monitoring networks, and others. The products include CR:308/310 basic sound level meter, MK:427 Noise Sensor, MK440 NoiseSensorLITE, dBActive, dBLink, and others.
FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers various types of sound measurement equipment through its subsidiary company Extech Instruments such as Sound Level Monitors and Sound Meters or Decibel Meters. The products include 407730: Digital Sound Level Meter, Extech SL130G, SL130G: Sound Level Alert with Alarm, Extech 407732, and others.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers various types of noise monitoring headsets such as QUIETPRO, VS332i VeriShield subscription, VS321H VeriShield subscription, QB2HYG, and others.
IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC - The company offers noise monitoring solutions through the Casella brand. The products include dBadge2 (Plus), dBadge2 (Standard), CEL-490 Sound & Noise Level Meter, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the noise detection and monitoring market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is classified into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment will contribute the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key country in the noise detection and monitoring market in APAC.
Noise Detection And Monitoring Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 527.61 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.13
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
