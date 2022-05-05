U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

Noise Detection and Monitoring Market Size to Grow by USD 527.61 million | 3M Co. and Cirrus Research Plc Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The noise detection and monitoring market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on providing easy-to-use and simple interfaces for measuring and monitoring noises to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Noise Detection and Monitoring Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market size is expected to increase by USD 527.61 mn from 2020 to 2024. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The demand from the manufacturing industry is driving the growth of the noise detection and monitoring market. However, factors such as emerging mobile-based apps may challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment such as Edge Dosimeters, SoundPro Sound Level Meters NoisePro Dosimeters, and others.

  • Cirrus Research Plc - The company offers a wide range of noise measurement equipment and software such as sound level meters, noise dosimeters, cloud-based noise monitoring networks, and others. The products include CR:308/310 basic sound level meter, MK:427 Noise Sensor, MK440 NoiseSensorLITE, dBActive, dBLink, and others.

  • FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers various types of sound measurement equipment through its subsidiary company Extech Instruments such as Sound Level Monitors and Sound Meters or Decibel Meters. The products include 407730: Digital Sound Level Meter, Extech SL130G, SL130G: Sound Level Alert with Alarm, Extech 407732, and others.

  • Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers various types of noise monitoring headsets such as QUIETPRO, VS332i VeriShield subscription, VS321H VeriShield subscription, QB2HYG, and others.

  • IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC - The company offers noise monitoring solutions through the Casella brand. The products include dBadge2 (Plus), dBadge2 (Standard), CEL-490 Sound & Noise Level Meter, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the noise detection and monitoring market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key country in the noise detection and monitoring market in APAC.

Related Reports

Next Generation 3D Display Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Safety Programmable Controllers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Noise Detection And Monitoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 527.61 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Cirrus Research Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Larson Davis, PCE Holding GmbH, Pulsar Instruments Plc, Sauermann Group, and Svantek Sp Zoo

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noise-detection-and-monitoring-market-size-to-grow-by--usd-527-61-million--3m-co-and-cirrus-research-plc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301540024.html

SOURCE Technavio

