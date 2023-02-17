Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

17 February 2023 at 14:30 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Nokia Announces Final Results for its Tender Offers and the New Notes Issue



Espoo, Finland – Nokia Corporation (“Nokia”), announced on 9 February 2023 that it has separately invited holders of each Series of the Notes (as defined below) issued under Nokia's EUR 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (each such invitation a “Tender Offer” and, together, the “Tender Offers”) to tender their EUR 750,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due 15 March 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), EUR 500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 15 May 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and EUR 750,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due 11 March 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the "Notes" and each a "Series”) for purchase for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum).

The Tender Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 9 February 2023 (the “Tender Offer Memorandum”). Capitalised terms not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Tender Offers was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 February 2023.

Nokia hereby informs Noteholders that set out in the table below is: (i) each Series Acceptance Amount; (ii) the aggregate nominal amount of Notes tendered for purchase pursuant to each Tender Offer; (iii) each Purchase Yield; (iv) each Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate; (v) each Purchase Price; (vi) the pro-ration factor that will be applied to valid tenders of Notes of each Series; and (vii) the aggregate nominal amount of each Series of the Notes that remain outstanding following settlement of the Tender Offers.

Story continues

Notes ISIN / Common Code Purchase Spread Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate Purchase Yield Purchase Price Aggregate nominal amount tendered for purchase Series Acceptance Amount Pro-ration Factor Aggregate nominal amount that remain outstanding following settlement 2024 Notes XS1577731604 / 157773160 -35 bps 3.588% 3.238%% 98.728% EUR 372,472,000 EUR 372,472,000 100% EUR 377,528,000 2025 Notes XS2171759256 / 217175925 +5 bps 3.530% 3.580% 97.456% EUR 207,843,000 EUR 207,843,000 100% EUR 292,157,000 2026 Notes XS1960685383 / 196068538 +25 bps 3.395% 3.645% 95.331% EUR 256,879,000 EUR 119,685,000 approximately 43.513% EUR 630,315,000

The Final Acceptance Amount is EUR 700,000,000.

Nokia will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of the Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offers.

On 10 February 2023, Nokia priced a new issue of €500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Notes due 21 August 2031 (the “New Notes”). Application will be made for the New Notes to be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Dublin.

The New Financing Condition has been satisfied, subject to the issuance of the New Notes. The New Notes have been priced and a subscription agreement between Nokia and the joint bookrunners named therein for the purchase of, and subscription for, the New Notes has been signed and remains in full force and effect as of the date hereof.

The Settlement Date for the Tender Offers and the New Notes is expected to be 21 February 2023.

Notes purchased by Nokia pursuant to the Tender Offers will be immediately cancelled. Notes which have not been validly submitted and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

The Tender Offers have now expired and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase.

Joint Dealer Managers

BofA Securities SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and UniCredit Bank AG (the “Joint Dealer Managers”) are acting as Joint Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers. Investors with questions may contact the Joint Dealer Managers at the addresses and numbers shown below.

BofA Securities SA Citigroup Global Markets Limited 51, rue La Boétie

75008 Paris

France Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom Tel.: +33 1 877 01057

Attn.: Liability Management Group

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Attn.: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft UniCredit Bank AG Mainzer Landstr. 11-17

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Germany UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 Munich

Germany Tel: +44 207 545 8011

Attn.: Liability Management Group



Tel: +39 02 8862 0581

Attn.: Liability Management

Email: corporate.lm@unicredit.de

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum can be requested from the Tender Agent, Kroll Issuer Services Limited, at: +44 20 7704 0880 or at nokia@is.kroll.com .

DISCLAIMER

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of Nokia, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

