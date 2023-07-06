Nokia Bolsters Position in India's 5G Market through Multi-Billion Dollar Deal with Reliance Jio

India's Reliance Jio Infocomm looks to ink a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia Corp (NYSE: NOK) this week to purchase 5G network equipment.

They could finalize a deal by Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, Nokia's headquarter, Reuters cites the Economic Times.

Reliance Industries' telecom arm chose Nokia as a significant supplier in October 2023 as Jio geared up to expand wireless services in India.

HSBC Holdings, Plc (NYSE: HSBC), JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), and Citigroup, Inc (NYSE: C) are among the backers of Jio's 5G-related purchases. European export credit agency Finnvera will issue guarantees to the lenders to extend offshore loans to Jio.

Last October, Swedish telecommunication company Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced a partnership with Jio to build a 5G standalone network in India.

Earlier this week, Jio announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone. Last week, Nokia inked a new patent cross-license deal with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Nokia expects to recognize the revenue related to this new patent license agreement starting in January 2024.

Price Action: NOK shares traded lower by 0.48% at $4.16 premarket on the last check Thursday.

