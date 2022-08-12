U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,225.25
    +15.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +111.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,365.75
    +54.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    +8.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.05
    -1.29 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    +0.42 (+2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7780
    +0.7790 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,695.85
    -905.57 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.71
    -12.03 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.25
    +20.34 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Guillén)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
12 August 2022 at 14:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Guillén)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Guillén, Federico
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18363/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 760 Unit price: 5.0645 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 760 Volume weighted average price: 5.0645 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


Recommended Stories