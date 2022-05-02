U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Horan)

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
2 May 2022 at 20:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Horan)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jeanette Horan
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13878/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-04-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16,050 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16,050 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


