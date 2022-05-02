Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Saueressig)
- NOK
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
2 May 2022 at 20:30 EEST
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thomas Saueressig
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13887/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14,816 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14,816 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
