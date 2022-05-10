U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.06
    +20.82 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,205.24
    -40.46 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,800.54
    +177.29 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.86
    +4.78 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.77
    -3.32 (-3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -15.40 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9730
    -0.1060 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2320
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3970
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,647.62
    +769.29 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.02
    +19.82 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.05.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 May 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.05.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 10 May 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

311,246

4.58

CEUX

30,058

4.58

AQEU

5,253

4.59

TQEX

8,943

4.56

Total

355,500

4.58

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 10 May 2022 was EUR 1,626,448.05. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 57,948,726 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • The CFO & Principal Accounting Officer of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO), John Janedis, Just Bought 233% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) CFO & Principal...

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession — Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles After Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock was sinking after Bloomberg released the fintech company’s earnings, which weren’t supposed to arrive until after the close of trading Tuesday, early. According to the Bloomberg article, SoFi reported a loss of 14 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $321.7 million, ahead of estimates for $284.9 million. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Why GoodRx Stock Got Hammered Today

    The stock market is in free fall right now, but it's far worse for shares of prescription-drug discounter GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX). The company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closed yesterday. While Q1 results exceeded management's guidance, the company's forward guidance -- or lack thereof -- sparked major concerns from investors today.

  • Here's Why I Think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Jumped, Then Fell After Earnings

    Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the more volatile stocks in the market on Tuesday morning. After initially rising by more than 11%, Lemonade quickly gave its gains back and then some. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Lemonade's stock was actually down by about 2%.

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Here’s Why Philip Morris’ Potential Offer for Swedish Match Is Bad for Altria Stock

    It could mean losing an opportunity as consumers continue to transition to next-generation tobacco products in the U.S., including e-cigarettes.

  • Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?

    Leading telemedicine provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) was already experiencing a rough 2022 when it reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27. Heading into that earnings release, shares were down 39% for the year -- and it's only gotten worse from there.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri

  • Further weakness as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

    One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely...