U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.02
    -4.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,768.90
    +185.33 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.79
    -144.51 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.07
    -0.73 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.79
    +1.76 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.70
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7110
    +0.0590 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0051 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3740
    +0.4040 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,747.31
    -957.97 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.99
    -19.61 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.04.2022

Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 April 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.04.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 8 April 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

246,389

5.01

CEUX

11,988

5.01

AQEU

10,707

5.02

TQEX

1,416

5.02

Total

270,500

5.01

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in traches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 8 April 2022 was EUR 1,355,556.65. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 51,979,426 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Atlassian Stock Is Going Down Today

    Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell hard on Friday, down 4.3% as of noon ET after the workflow management software company held an investor day on Thursday. Analysts weren't uniformly impressed with what Atlassian had to say. On the other, Piper Sandler lowered its price target (to $384), while Cowen & Co. called the investor day revelations "relatively in line with expectations" -- and maintained a $330 price target and neutral rating on the stock.

  • Bitcoin Can’t Save Robinhood Stock, Goldman Says

    There are signs of a slowdown in trading among retail investors, including in the crypto space. That could hurt Robinhood stock.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were rocketing higher this morning after the company announced its new CEO and reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year guidance. Paysafe said in a press release that Bruce Lowthers had been appointed as the company's new CEO, replacing Philip McHugh, who is stepping down from the position and from Paysafe's board. Lowthers will take the reins starting May 1.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Equity markets may ‘go back up’ to all-time highs over the next few months: Strategist

    Mike Gibbs, Raymond James Director of Portfolio & Technical Strategy, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity and fixed income markets, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hike cycle.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • "Buy Land, They Aren't Making Any More of It" With These 3 Dividend Payers

    These three companies own substantial land holdings across the United States, and all pay dividends.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy HP Stock?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock price surged 15% to a 52-week high on April 7 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a new $4.2 billion investment in the PC and printer maker. The purchase gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in HP and makes it the company's largest shareholder.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • Robinhood stock sinks after Goldman Sachs cuts rating to Sell

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Robinhood stock after Goldman Sachs analysts slashed their rating for the company that has become synonymous with meme stocks.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two dominant businesses are trading inexpensively, suggesting their stocks could be poised for a boost.

  • Is Qualcomm (QCOM) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in 10 of 11 […]