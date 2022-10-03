U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.57
    +102.95 (+2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,578.73
    +853.22 (+2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,842.77
    +267.15 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.87
    +43.15 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    +4.16 (+5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.60
    +33.60 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +1.66 (+8.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    +0.0023 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6550
    -0.1490 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0159 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6450
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,583.37
    +399.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.99
    +9.64 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 03.10.2022

Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
3 October 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 03.10.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 3 October 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

407,558

4.44

CEUX

32,813

4.44

AQEU

10,730

4.47

TQEX

14,899

4.45

Total

466,000

4.44

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 3 October 2022 was EUR 2,070,904.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 84,856,177 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Myovant Sciences Rejects $2.5 Billion Takeover; Now What?

    The women's health drug specialist rebuffed an offer from its majority shareholder. A roller coaster ride could be ahead.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio’s stock resumes selloff, even as quarterly deliveries rise to a record

    Shares of Nio Inc. resumed its recent selloff toward a more than four-month low on Monday, reversing an earlier intraday gain, after the China-based electric-vehicle maker reported an uptick in September deliveries, enough to lift deliveries for the past three months to a quarterly record.

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today

    Shares of precious metals stocks, however, are looking especially lustrous in investors' eyes thanks to companies receiving favorable coverage from Wall Street and silver and gold prices rising higher. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, shares of New Gold (NYSEMKT: NGD) are up 13.4%, while Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) have risen 11.6% and 15.1%, respectively. Believing that New Gold's stock has room to run, Michael Siperco, an analyst at RBC Capital, raised his price target on the company's stock to $1.25 from $1.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy Now?

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) posted its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended on Aug. 31) on Sept. 27. The Canadian cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) software maker's revenue fell 4% year over year to $168 million, but still beat analysts' estimates by $2 million.

  • Apple confronting a ‘broader spending deceleration,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for Apple amid a weakening in demand, supply chain woes, stock performance, and the outlook for the company.

  • The Price Is Right For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may...

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • This FAANG Stock Is Down 35%; Buying It Could Be a Genius Move

    Whether you own shares of a newly public company or one of the world's most dominant technology enterprises like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), it's been a rough year. Specifically, Alphabet is down 35% from its high, its largest decline since the Great Recession. Companies that advertise to make money, like Alphabet, are pointing out economic turbulence on the horizon and bracing for a more challenging operating environment.

  • 4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    This year has served as a not-so-pleasant reminder that stocks don't move up in a straight line -- even if last year made the investment community believe that's what happened. A combination of historically high inflation, an incredibly hawkish Federal Reserve, and back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product declines has sent all three major U.S. indexes plunging into a bear market. While bear markets can be scary and produce some jaw-dropping volatility, they're also known for creating once-in-a-generation buying opportunities for long-term investors.