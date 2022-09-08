U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.25
    +12.38 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,670.58
    +89.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,812.58
    +20.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.31
    +12.31 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.23
    +1.29 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.00
    -8.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9997
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0230 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9750
    +0.2370 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.45
    +88.14 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.87
    -0.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.09.2022

Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 September 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.09.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 8 September 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

223,270

5.00

CEUX

12,699

5.01

AQEU

4,727

5.02

TQEX

1,304

5.03

Total

242,000

5.00

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 8 September 2022 was EUR 1,209,806.40. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 78,217,977 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop Proves Doubters Wrong. How Naysayers May Still Be Right.

    The videogame retailer posted a narrower-than-expected loss, buoying bulls. But a more cautious take suggests that cash burn remains a concern.

  • Nokia (NOK) Augments MXIE Capabilities for Enterprises

    Nokia (NOK) extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities alongside partner ecosystem to accelerate enterprise Industry 4.0 transformation.

  • GameStop stock is still 'overvalued fundamentally,' strategist says

    GameStop shares continue to trade as if nothing is fundamentally wrong with the company, points out one top strategist.

  • Why Rivian Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose sharply Thursday morning after the widely followed EV maker announced a new partnership. Rivian said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mercedes-Benz Van division of Daimler AG for a new joint venture to manufacture electric vans. The vehicles will be tailored for individual customers similar to the electric delivery vans (EDVs) Rivian currently produces for Amazon.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 18.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Asana stock surges on earnings, outlook boost

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Asana.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals

    The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing. Last year, U.S. officials put seven Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist, and last week they banned Nvidia and AMD's chips from export to China "to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • American Eagle Outfitters stock dives after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for American Eagle Outfitters.

  • UiPath Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock tumbled 19% following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Sept. 6. Its adjusted net loss of $11.4 million represented a steep drop from its net profit of $4.2 million a year earlier, but its adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share still cleared the consensus forecast by nine cents.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Livent Corporation (LTHM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Livent (LTHM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Watch These 5 Stocks That Recently Hiked Their Dividends

    At this stage, one should consider stocks that have recently raised their dividend payments. Five such companies are VZ, STC, CZFS, AVT and BRC.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Worth Betting on Now?

    Glaxo (GSK) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Equinox Gold Reports an Illegal Blockade and Suspension of Operations at its Los Filos Mine

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community. The blockade is preventing delivery of certain supplies to the Los Filos Mine that are required to maintain operations.

  • Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $37.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day.