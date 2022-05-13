U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.50
    +62.42 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,968.62
    +238.32 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.20
    +318.24 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.82
    +40.44 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.78
    +3.65 (+3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -16.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    +0.1070 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3630
    +0.9700 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,630.91
    +974.77 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.73
    -13.37 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.05.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
13 May 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.05.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 13 May 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

300,941

4.66

CEUX

21,589

4.64

AQEU

14,487

4.67

TQEX

12,183

4.66

Total

349,200

4.66

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 13 May 2022 was EUR 1,626,364.08. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 59,012,926 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dogecoin Surges 23%, Unphased by Musk's Announced Delay to Buy Twitter

    Dogecoin is up this morning despite a tweet from Tesla's CEO that he's temporarily suspending his intended purchase of the social media platform.

  • Disney CEO: ESPN viewers won't need cable in the future

    ESPN eventually won't be limited to just cable subscribers, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Crypto: Terra blockchain halted again, FTX CEO takes 7.6% stake in Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how terra, bitcoin, ethereum, and solana are trading amid a sell-off in the crypto market, plus FTX CEO's stake in Robinhood.

  • Why ChargePoint, Fisker, and QuantumScape All Dropped This Week

    Investors are rethinking valuations even as these EV companies continue to make progress growing their businesses.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • 10 Amazing Stocks Under $10 (Part II)

    Because of this stock market crash, some wonderful stocks are super cheap in 2022. Here's a mini-portfolio of innovative companies trading under $10 a share right now.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Joe Dimenna’s Zweig-DiMenna Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 best tech stocks to buy now according to Joe Dimenna’s Zweig-DiMenna Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Dimenna’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Joe Dimenna’s Zweig-DiMenna Partners. Founded in 1984 by […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes aim to pare weekly losses

    U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though the major indexes are still headed for losses for the week after concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.