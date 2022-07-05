U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,812.64
    -12.69 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,811.28
    -285.98 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.04
    +136.19 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.28
    -2.48 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.32
    -9.11 (-8.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    -33.80 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.56 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0264
    -0.0160 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0690 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0158 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6830
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,952.21
    +61.81 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.60
    -8.42 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 05.07.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
5 July 2022 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 05.07.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 5 July 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

327,902

4.40

CEUX

20,813

4.40

AQEU

13,579

4.40

TQEX

8,706

4.43

Total

371,000

4.40

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 5 July 2022 was EUR 1,632,771.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 71,164,661 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • EU Lawmakers Approve Sweeping Digital Regulations

    European lawmakers approved two sweeping new pieces of digital regulation, paving the way for clashes between regulators and some of the world’s biggest tech companies over how the rules should be applied.

  • Ireland’s Leona Maguire, the lone LPGA player at JP McManus, is soaking playing in same field as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

    Leona Maguire never dreamed she'd be competing in the same field at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Micron, Intel warnings signal slowdown for chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the chipmaker slowdown as consumer demand for PCs continues to decline.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    This is not the time to let fear pull you away from the stock market. Inflation fears and less consumer spending might have dragged down these stocks for now. If you have $1,000 to spare, you might want to consider these three excellent growth stocks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • Dow 30 Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. If you want to skip our review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 15 Dow Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, […]

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is Freeport- McMoRan (FCX) a Smart Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Shopify Stock Has Tumbled. It’s Still No Bargain, Analyst Warns.

    E-commerce software firm Shopify is spending heavily to build out a fulfillment network, which will weigh on earnings growth, notes JMP Securities analyst Andew Boone.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold