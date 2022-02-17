U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.11
    -79.90 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,401.15
    -533.12 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,785.95
    -338.15 (-2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.06
    -44.25 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.61
    -2.05 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +31.00 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    -0.0700 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9240
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,154.22
    -3,041.59 (-6.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.17
    -55.99 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17.02.2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
17 February 2022 at 21:00 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17.02.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 17 February 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

254,644

5.10

CEUX

9,708

5.10

AQEU

654

5.10

TQEX

3,394

5.09

Total

268,400

5.10

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in traches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 17 February 2022 was EUR 1,368,947.36. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 50,629,029 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of investor Relations

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Rising After Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all 2021 goals.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...