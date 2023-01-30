U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 30.01.2023

Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
30 January 2023 at 21:00 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 30.01.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 30 January 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

279,936

4.37

CEUX

20,963

4.38

AQEU

7,957

4.36

TQEX

6,344

4.39

Total

315,200

4.37

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 30 January 2023 was EUR 1,376,825.12. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 39,333,478 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


