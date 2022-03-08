U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.03.2022

Nokia Oyj
·2 min read
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
8 March 2022 at 21:00 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 08.03.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 8 March 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)

Number of shares

Weighted average price / share, EUR*

XHEL

328,983

4.34

CEUX

22,667

4.35

AQEU

5,280

4.30

TQEX

6,070

4.34

Total

363,000

4.34

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in traches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 8 March 2022 was EUR 1,574,621.40. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 54,925,637 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


