U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.25
    -65.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,958.00
    -430.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,600.25
    -239.75 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    -33.30 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.44
    -2.23 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.42
    +5.33 (+20.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7360
    +0.3160 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,188.74
    -2,220.04 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.24
    -127.36 (-19.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.42
    -68.10 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Nokia and Innventure collaborate to commercialize Nokia Bell Labs’ high-performance cooling technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nokia Oyj
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOK
Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj

Press Release

Nokia and Innventure collaborate to commercialize Nokia Bell Labshigh-performance cooling technology

  • Innventure has established a new company, Accelsius, to commercialize Nokia’s groundbreaking cooling technology for critical electronic equipment

  • The technology offers high-performance, energy efficient cooling

  • Accelsius has acquired the rights to the technology from Nokia and will be responsible for its further development and commercialization

June 13, 2022

Espoo, Finland & Orlando, Florida Nokia and Innventure announced plans to commercialize high-performance cooling technology developed by Nokia Bell Labs for data centers and mobile network equipment. Innventure has established a new company, Accelsius, which has acquired the rights to the cooling technology from Nokia and will be responsible for its further development and commercialization.

The groundbreaking, scalable cooling technology provides cooling direct to the chip or other heat sources. A passive two-stage coolant circulation process enables reliable, energy efficient heat transfer and dissipation from high density heat sources, without using pumps. The simple to install, energy efficient and compact cooling solution is adaptable for a broad range of critical electronic equipment and can be deployed at any scale, from a single server to large data centers.

Jukka Nihtila, Nokia’s Vice-President of Patent Transactions and External Alliances, said: Energy efficient networks and reliable cooling have always been important areas of innovation at Nokia. By collaborating with Innventure, our hugely versatile cooling technology can be offered to a broad range of companies in different industries to meet the challenge of heat densities in data centers and telecom networks while lowering energy consumption.”

Bill Haskell, Founder and CEO of Innventure, said: We are very excited to build a new company around a technology that Nokia Bell Labs has been developing for more than a decade. This innovative technology addresses an acute market need across the entire spectrum of networking and computing sites. It is positioned to disrupt the cooling industry as it exists today with flexible solutions that can be widely deployed for data centers and telecom.

Theodore Sizer, Lab Leader, Optical Systems and Device Research at Nokia Bell Labs said: We are delighted to work with Innventure to commercialize our groundbreaking cooling technology. This innovative solution developed at Nokia Bell Labs will enable cooling of computing systems with high heat densities, at low energy consumption and with very little complexity. This advancement will help data centers continue to grow their computing capacity while becoming more energy efficient.

The collaboration between Nokia and Innventure follows the announcement in 2019 that the two companies would work together to commercialize Nokia’s technology and intellectual property in areas beyond Nokia’s core business.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Innventure
Founded in 2015, Innventure launches new companies targeting $1B+ potential enterprise value through the identification, funding, and commercialization of truly disruptive technologies invented by large Multinational Partners. To date, Innventure has launched three new companies: PureCycle Technologies, Aeroflexx, and now Accelsius. The technologies Innventure chooses to commercialize meet specific unmet needs and provide immediate economic value that supports rapid adoption. We proactively help mitigate many of the risks inherent in building high growth companies through our systematic DownSelect® analysis and by supporting our new companies with seasoned leadership through growth and exit.

Media Inquiries
Nokia
Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Innventure
Head of Marketing
Email: carnold@innventure.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg and Facebook Parent Meta Suffer Another Setback

    Development of a smartwatch that was going to feature dual cameras was stopped by Meta Platforms , the parent company of Facebook, a source told Bloomberg. The social media company is working on the development of other devices that will be worn on the wrist, Bloomberg reported. Meta Platforms did not immediately respond with a comment.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Viru

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Following the world's greatest investor can pay handsome rewards during tough market conditions.

  • 1 Big Reason Why Roku Wants You to Buy a Roku TV

    Many investors are well aware by now that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) primarily makes its money through advertising, so they overlook contributions from Roku's hardware business. Here's one big reason Roku wants everyone to buy more Roku TVs. Roku's most significant competitive advantage is its ability to collect and properly utilize data.

  • 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These aren't hyper-growth companies, but they can provide investors with steady expansion year after year.

  • Apple Wants to End Passwords for Everything. Here’s How It Would Work.

    Goodbye, complex, hard-to-remember passwords. Hello, logging in with your face and fingerprints.

  • 'Ice cream doesn’t melt at all!' This bowl will save your summer for less than $15

    Eating ice cream is about to get a whole lot cooler.

  • Ether Price Chart Shows More Pain May Be Ahead for Token

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethereum is down 30% month-to-date after having plunged as much in May, and price action suggests more pain may be in store through year-end. The bearish head-and-shoulders top has a measured objective around the $1,000 area, which is also where the 2018 peak formed. Immediate support lies at $1,300, extending down to the $913 to $1,042 area where two so-called long-legged doji weekly candles formed on the way up. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Av

  • Apple HomePod Mini Review: How Does Apple’s Smart Speaker Fare in an Already Crowded Market?

    Apple’s HomePod Mini is the brand’s flagship product in the world of smart home hubs, but how does it compare to the competition?

  • Apple AirTag stalking and tracking by criminals is a problem: here’s how to stop it

    Coming in the size of a button, and with the ability to track anyone, Apple's AirTag is turning out to be a boon for stalkers, burglars, and other criminals

  • Apple TV 4K is at a new all-time low of $130 on Amazon

    The Apple TV 4K has never been cheaper. Both the 32GB and 64GB models are $50 right now, at all-time lows of $130 and $150.

  • Hivemapper CEO on Building a Mapping Economy on Web 3

    Crypto-enabled mapping startup Hivemapper raised $18 million in April to create the world's first decentralized mapping network. Hivemapper co-founder and CEO Ariel Seidman discusses the need for maps on Web3 and the importance of user protection.

  • Is Elon Musk’s support of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Web69 a Reality?

    Meme coins and BTC take center stage, with Jack Dorsey talking Web5 and Elon Musk, possibly, accepting the challenge to build a DOGE-based Web69.

  • Ledger: The Latest Nano and New Hard Wallet Features

    Ledger is a hardware wallet used by millions of crypto holders to self-custody their crypto and store it offline. Ledger VP Communications Ariel Wengroff shows "Crypto Gadgets & Gear" host Jenn Sanasie the latest Nano, explaining its features and why the company believes hardware wallets are "key to the Web3" future.

  • BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd today announced that their jointly developed advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) has been deployed in Changan Automobile's new high-end coupe, the UNI-V. The collaboration marks a significant expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021, when the company's digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan's mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K

  • Dutch watchdog says Apple to offer other payment methods in dating apps

    The Authority for Consumers and Markets (AMC) said in a statement https://bit.ly/3aP3fZp that with this concession, Apple will meet the requirement that the regulator had set under the European Union and Dutch competition rules. The iPhone maker has long mandated use of its in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up 30% that some developers like Tinder owner Match Group Inc have argued are too high.

  • Two Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The promise of new cryptocurrencies is rarely met with tangible results. Cryptocurrencies are naturally riskier due to the lack of government oversight, 24/7 leveraged trading, and simply being a new asset class that is trying to find its appropriate value. It isn't always glamorous or exciting, but every crypto investor should hold a significant amount of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in their portfolio.

  • This Week in Apps, Apple WWDC review: Blurred lines, new APIs and a brand-new Lock Screen

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. M1 iPads running iPadOS 16 can take advantage of external displays and the clever multitasking feature, Stage Manager -- one of the more exciting software developments to emerge from the event.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.