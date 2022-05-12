U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,910.75
    -19.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,607.00
    -136.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,889.00
    -80.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.29
    -2.42 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0700
    -0.8780 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,500.19
    -4,025.00 (-13.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.41
    -140.28 (-19.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.40
    -131.26 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Nokia Moves HR Functions to Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORCL
    Watchlist

Telecommunications group digitizes HR systems on Oracle to support its global workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokia has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to consolidate and replace its Human Resources systems in the cloud as part of its global digitalization program. Nokia will use a worldwide deployment of Oracle Cloud HCM to manage all HR processes, including recruitment, compensation, and performance management, for the company's global workforce in its 130 countries of operation.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalizing its operations. As part of these efforts Nokia will replace its on-premises HR systems with Oracle Cloud HCM. Nokia selected Oracle Cloud HCM for its ability to standardize HR processes on a common data platform, which will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally.

"Optimizing employee care and experience is a central part of our people strategy. Our aim is to deliver organizational agility, a seamless employee experience, and efficiency gains that support Nokia's competitiveness. We are delighted to partner with Oracle because Oracle Cloud HCM provides a strong foundation to build digital experiences with true user-centricity," said Lisbeth Nielsen, Head of People Experience at Nokia.

"By leveraging best-of-breed solutions like Oracle Cloud HCM, we want to bring Nokia to the next level of digital maturity. The implementation will contribute to increased efficiency and productivity and will provide AI and data capabilities that we can take advantage of to develop business performance and agility," said Alan Triggs, Nokia Chief Digital Officer.

Oracle Cloud HCM will enable Nokia to connect every process across the employee lifecycle, helping improve decision-making and reduce operational costs. With AI-powered technology such as digital assistants and hundreds of new capabilities added each quarter, Oracle Cloud HCM will also enable Nokia to take advantage of the latest innovations and best practices to operate its business more efficiently and better empower Nokia employees, people managers and HR professionals.

"Nokia has a culture of innovation that has enabled it to lead its industry for years, and with Oracle Cloud HCM it now has an integrated platform, powered by the latest emerging technologies, to support its current and future HR needs," said Cormac Watters, EVP Applications EMEA at Oracle.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java and SQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nokia-moves-hr-functions-to-oracle-fusion-cloud-hcm-301545330.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

    Google unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses that can translate speech in different languages in real time.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • AppLovin stock jumps more than 20% as execs consider selling one business as the other finds a new gear

    AppLovin Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company said it expects about $2 billion from its software business alone in 2023 and to rely less on data from its apps business.

  • Intel Debuts Data-Center Chips Aimed at Fending Off Nvidia, AMD

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is rolling out new processors designed for data centers, a lucrative market where it’s facing tougher competition from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast F

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Google Debuts Smartwatch to Rival Apple as It Expands Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google outlined a significant in-house hardware expansion, highlighted by its first branded smartwatch to compete with Apple Inc.’s popular product.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are

  • UPDATE 4-Google's second try at computer glasses translate conversations in real time

    The science-fiction is harder to see in Google's second try at glasses with a built-in computer. A decade after the debut of Google Glass, a nubby, sci-fi-looking pair of specs that filmed what wearers saw but raised concerns about privacy and received low marks for design, the Alphabet Inc unit on Wednesday previewed a yet-unnamed pair of standard-looking glasses that display translations of conversations in real time and showed no hint of a camera. The new augmented-reality pair of glasses was just one of several longer-term products Google unveiled at its annual Google I/O developer conference aimed at bridging the real world and the company's digital universe of search, Maps and other services using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

  • iPhone 15 will switch from Lightning to USB-C, insider claims

    Apple may finally be planning to make one of the most commonly requested changes to the iPhone in 2023. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 will ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. Kuo reached this conclusion after sending a survey to his supply chain sources. He believes that … The post iPhone 15 will switch from Lightning to USB-C, insider claims appeared first on BGR.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • DJI's new Mini 3 Pro drone hits the aerial photography sweet spot

    DJI has just introduced a new drone — its most capable ever to squeak under the 250 gram limit that keeps operators free from a whole host of headaches and restrictions for flight (note that local laws and rules still do apply — being small doesn't mean you can do anything you want). The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is the first in the series to add that "Pro" moniker, and it does a lot to earn it, making this the best overall value yet in the consumer/enthusiast drone space for people who want portability, affordability and image/video quality. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is still small enough to earn its name, but it is a bit larger than prior iterations.

  • Google Is Remaking Search, Maps for the TikTok Generation

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled a series of planned upgrades to its search and maps services revealing the company’s augmented reality ambitions—and its appeal to a generation of internet users drifting away from the company.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas

  • Bitcoin and Ether Start Recovery, MATIC Forms Bullish Candle

    Bitcoin price found support near $30,000 after a strong decline, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $2,400, and MATIC is forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart.

  • IBM Transforms Business Operations with the RISE with SAP Solution in Expanded Partnership with SAP

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) and SAP today announced the latest milestone in their long-standing partnership as IBM undertakes one of the world's largest corporate transformation projects based on SAP® ERP software, designed to fuel the company's growth and better support its clients.

  • Sonos debuts new entry-level Ray sound bar at $279, adds spring color options for Roam speaker

    Sonos Inc. revamped its product lineup Wednesday, adding an entry-level sound bar and new color options for its portable Roam speaker.

  • Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials

    NEWPORT, Wales (Reuters) -Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, Estonia and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the cyberattack was intended "to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries".