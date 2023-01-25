Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

25 January 2023 at 14:00 EET

Nokia Nokia appoints Esa Niinimäki as Chief Legal Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team



Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the appointment of Esa Niinimäki as Chief Legal Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective January 25, 2023.

Esa has worked at Nokia for more than 15 years where he has held multiple positions, most recently Interim Chief Legal Officer. Prior to this role he was Vice President, Deputy Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary where he defined strong governance practices for Nokia. Esa also served as General Counsel of Nokia’s global services business group, Head of Corporate Legal of NSN and Senior Legal Counsel, Legal and IP, for the IMEA region. Before joining Nokia Esa worked as Group Legal Counsel for Metsä Group and as an associate lawyer at White & Case LLP.



“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Esa Niinimäki as Chief Legal Officer. He is a deeply experienced leader who has been an influential contributor to Nokia’s strategy. He has earned the trust and respect of the Group Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Esa has a strong vision for Nokia’s legal function and will ensure it continues to be a strategic partner to the business,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer at Nokia.



“Nokia has a strong ethics culture with compliance as a key value, uniting the efforts of the business and legal teams. I am honored to lead this best-in-class legal and compliance function and be member of the Group Leadership Team as the company continues its strategic transformation,” commented Esa Niinimäki.



Esa continues to be based in Finland and report to Nokia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Pekka Lundmark.



Additional background information on all current members of the Group Leadership Team can be found at: www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team.

Story continues

About Esa Niinimäki



Born: 1976



Nationality: Finnish



Education:

Master of Laws, Fordham University – School of Law, New York, 2003

Master’s Degree in Law, University of Helsinki, Faculty of Law, 2001



Experience:

Nokia

Interim Chief Legal Officer 2022-

Deputy Chief Legal Officer, Corporate, and Board Secretary 2018-

General Counsel, Global Services 2015-2018

Head of Corporate Legal, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Head of Finance & Labor Legal 2013-2015

Senior Legal Counsel, Legal and IP, India, Middle East and Africa, 2012-2013

(Senior) Legal Counsel, Corporate Legal, 2007-2011

Metsä Group

Group Legal Counsel, 2005-2007



White & Case LLP

Associate Lawyer 2003-2005



Additional positions:

Market Practice Board of Securities Market Association

Advisory Board of the Finnish Listed Companies

Legal Affairs Committee of the Confederation of Finnish Industries

Policy Committee of the Directors’ Institute of Finland

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com



