Nokia to publish first-quarter report on 29 April 2021

Nokia Oyj
·1 min read
Press Release

Nokia to publish first-quarter report on 29 April 2021

22 April 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its first-quarter report on 29 April 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on 29 April 2021 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.

  • The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.

  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

  • Media representatives can follow the presentation via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


