Nokia Says Network Infrastructure Demand May Pick Up in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it might see a pickup in the second half of the year as its internet network infrastructure business brings in sales and cost-cutting measures pay off.

The Finnish telecom said it expects adjusted operating profit for 2024 to be €2.3 billion to €2.9 billion ($2.5 billion to $3.2 billion), according to a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected the profitability metric to remain stable from a year earlier at about €2.4 billion.

Nokia had a difficult 2023, with mobile operators being slow to adopt its 5G gear and legal disputes with several smartphone makers, including Oppo and Vivo, over patent payments. Net income for the year dropped to €679 million from €4.3 billion in 2022, and revenue fell to €22.3 billion from €24.9 billion.

“Looking ahead, we expect the challenging environment of 2023 to continue during the first half of 2024, particularly in the first quarter,” Nokia’s Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in a statement. He also announced a €600 million share buyback program over the next two years.

The company recently missed out on a $14 billion contract to modernize AT&T’s wireless network, which went to competitor Ericsson AB. There are fears that the deployment of OpenRAN, which gives operators more flexibility to choose the vendors that supply its antennas and infrastructure, opens the Nordic duopoly up to competitors.

It followed a better-than-expected fourth quarter, where it reported adjusted operating profit of €846 million, higher than the €762.7 million analysts had expected, according to the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company had already warned it wouldn’t meet full-year outlook for sales, operating margin and free cash flow in a statement last month.

On Wednesday, Nokia said it had signed a 5G patent cross-licensing deal with Oppo, resolving their years-long dispute. Lundmark said the company was close to resolving another similar dispute, according to the statement.

The company’s shares have fallen about 25% in the last 12 months ending Wednesday.

