Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung

OSLO (Reuters) - Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.

The agreement is consistent with Nokia's previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)