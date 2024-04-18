Nokia sees stronger H2 after Q1 comparable profit grows less than expected

Nokia releases third quarter results·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia reported on Thursday a smaller rise than expected in first-quarter comparable operating profit as sales tumbled when operators reduced spending on 5G technology.

Operating profit excluding certain items of income and expenses grew to 597 million euros from a year-earlier 479 million, helped by cost cuts as constant-currency sales fell 19%.

Four analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a comparable profit of 663 million euros.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said continued improvement in order intake despite weak markets should boost the second half of 2024.

"We remain confident in a stronger second half and achieving our full year outlook," he said in a statement.

The company repeated an outlook announced in January for a comparable operating profit in 2024 of 2.3-2.9 billion euros.

Nokia in January forecast a demand recovery in the second half of 2024. Swedish rival Ericsson on Tuesday said its sales would normalise in the second half after a period of decline.

Both companies have shed thousands of jobs and are cutting costs in response to weak sales of 5G gear amid sluggish demand in North America and slowing investments in India.

Nokia's comparable gross margin grew to 48.6% from 37.7% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Expects Demand in Mobile Networks to Pick Up

    Nokia posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and said the period marked the low point in mobile networks demand, with activity expected to progressively pick up through the remainder of 2024.

  • Japan's Nissan bets on solid-state batteries, gigacasting for next-gen EVs

    Japan's Nissan Motor will begin to produce solid-state batteries for electric vehicles at scale by early 2029 and use huge casting machines as it seeks to raise efficiency and drive down costs on future models, the automaker said on Tuesday. Nissan is betting on technological advancements to stave off heavy competition from rivals such as Tesla and BYD that have raced ahead in production of battery-powered cars. Japan's third-biggest automaker by volume will initially do prototype tests and develop the solid-state batteries at a still unfinished pilot plant in Yokohama, a city near Tokyo where it is based, before building up production capacity.

  • Nvidia, Chip Stocks Drop Into Correction as Rate Bets Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global chip stocks and AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. have fallen together into a technical correction, showing moderation in the global equity market’s most conspicuous driver over the past year and a half.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airp

  • Tesla’s One Big Problem, and How to Solve It

    Tesla doesn’t have problems. Tesla has been barraged by a steady stream of bad news lately causing shares of their electric vehicle maker to drop down more than 11% in April and 37% this year. The good news, if it can be called that, is that all the issues scaring investors are essentially reflections of a common problem: Demand for Tesla’s existing product lineup is waning.

  • Investors ask TotalEnergies to split CEO, board chair roles ahead of May AGM

    A group of investors in French oil major TotalEnergies is calling for the company to split the roles of CEO and chairman, which they say could speed up its shift away from fossil fuels. "The separation of functions could improve dialogue with the board...on climate transition issues and ensure a better balance of power at a time when many investors are of the opinion that TotalEnergies' transition strategy is not ambitious enough," says the resolution to be proposed at the company's annual general meeting on May 24. The proposal was put forward by 19 international investors holding roughly 20 million TotalEnergies shares, together with Swiss pension fund investor group Ethos Foundation and the French Sustainable Investment Forum (FIR).

  • ABB beats forecasts with first quarter earnings

    The maker of factory robots, ship motors and industrial drives reported operational core profit (EBITA) for the three months to the end of March rising 11% to $1.42 billion, beating analyst forecasts for $1.36 billion. Revenue increased by 2% on a comparable basis to $7.87 billion, missing forecasts for $8.13 billion. For the full year ABB, which also makes chargers for electric vehicles, said it expected revenue growth to be around 5%, the same level targeted at the start of the year.

  • Stock market timing: What it is and why it’s so hard to do

    There are alternatives to timing the market like dollar-cost averaging.

  • Bank of America CEO: The Federal Reserve is winning the war on inflation

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.

  • Why AMD, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Will Chinese "overproduction" of semiconductor chips swamp the market?

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 4 Largest Companies by 2035

    These four stocks will be the cream of the crop by 2035.