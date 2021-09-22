Nolinor selects Pan Am Academy in Miami as pilot training partner for Boeing 737-800

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent acquisition of its first Boeing 737-800, leading carrier, Nolinor Aviation, conducted extensive research to find a training center that could deliver quality training services for their pilots. After their market analysis, the airline unhesitatingly selected Pan Am Flight Academy located in Miami, Florida.

"It was important for Nolinor to choose a training organization that really cares about carriers and with whom we can build a long-term business relationship. We know, from having worked with them for years, that we can count on Pan Am," said Marco Prud'homme, President of Nolinor Aviation.

This relationship of trust between the established aviation training organization and the carrier began 15 years ago when Nolinor Aviation selected Pan Am Flight Academy for the training of their pilots for its Boeing 737-200 fleet.

"At Pan Am Flight Academy we are honored to deliver quality training to our clients. Nolinor Aviation is more than a customer, they are a valued partner with whom we share comparable values, and a passion for aviation, combined with the belief that impeccable pilot training is key to the success of any airline and we are committed to Nolinor's success," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy.

In 2019 Nolinor Aviation executed the purchase of the only Boeing 737-200 simulator available on the market from Pan Am Flight Academy. Following the acquisition of the full flight simulator, Nolinor proceeded to hand over the management of the simulator to the experienced team at Pan Am Flight Academy.

Nolinor Aviation pilots will be able to carry on with their regularly scheduled training at the Pan Am Flight Academy facilities in Miami.

