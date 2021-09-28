U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.72
    -82.39 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,400.13
    -469.24 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,580.29
    -389.68 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.11
    -32.89 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    -0.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    -16.10 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    +0.0600 (+4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0173 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4010
    +0.4230 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,518.89
    -1,648.44 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.52
    -30.62 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.30
    -22.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Nomad Homes raises $20M to create a personalized house hunting platform for Europe, Middle East

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Not every country has a Multiple Listing Service to aid in buying and selling a home. This often makes the process complicated as buyers weed through fake and duplicate listings and little pricing data, unlike in the United States.

Property technology startup Nomad Homes is working to change that by creating a personalized real estate buying experience in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a region that represents $20 trillion in real estate, company CEO Helen Chen told TechCrunch.

“We are like Stitch Fix for real estate,” she added. “We are matching you to the best home for you. Instead of searching the old way by going through thousands of listings, you can take a 'style quiz,' and we match you with properties.”

Nomad Homes mockup. Image Credits: Nomad Homes

Today, Nomad Homes announced a $20 million Series A funding co-led by 01 Advisors, an investment fund co-founded by former Twitter executives Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, and The Spruce House Partnership. There was also a group of new and existing investors that participated, including Goodwater Capital, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Class 5 Global, Precursor Ventures and Alta Park Capital.

Angel investors in the round included co-founder and former CEO of Zillow and Pacaso Spencer Rascoff through his firm 75 & Sunny, Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, former Compass COO/CFO David Snider, Flyhomes CEO Tushar Garg, Landis co-founders Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit and DST Global partner Saurabh Gupta.

The company has raised a total of $24 million since Chen, Dan Piehler and Damien Drap started the company in 2019 after bonding over finding a place to live in a new city. They have collective backgrounds in Blackstone, Addepar and Uber, while Chen also left the Stanford Graduate School of Business to start the company.

Nomad Homes is creating its own MLS for the region and applies technology to the expertise provided by local customer services experts to provide home buyers with all of the information they need, from the initial search to financing and signing all of the documents.

Fresh out of YC, Houm raises $8M to improve the home rental and sales market in LatAm

“Nomad Homes has built an incredible platform that is shaping the future of real estate across EMEA,” said Dick Costolo, managing partner of 01 Advisors, in a written statement. “What the team is building is increasing market liquidity and simplifying the consumer experience. We have invested in similarly transformative companies in the U.S. and are excited to partner with these founders and the entire team as they expand.”

After announcing its launch and seed round in 2020, the company’s platform is now online in Paris and Dubai. It is expanding into Southern Europe and building out its team in the United States and Europe.

As transaction volumes grew over 16 times through the first half of the year, the Series A was an opportunity to accelerate into new markets and heavily invest in the technology and product to improve the experience for customers, Chen said. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward fintech products and doubling its team of 32 by year-end.

“We will continue to deliver the best customer experience and expand our offerings across more markets,” she added. “We are also excited about all of the investors around the table. They are multistage investors, and we have a tremendous amount to learn from them, especially Spencer from Zillow and Eric from Opendoor, who are both experts in the space.”

No pen required: The digital future of real estate closings

Recommended Stories

  • What the Jobs-Housing Mismatch Means for the Future of Real Estate

    One of the biggest hot-button issues these days is the dearth of affordable housing, especially around the huge metropolitan areas of San Francisco and New York City. What does it mean for real estate investors going forward? In practical terms, the jobs-housing mismatch means that housing remains scarce around big metropolitan areas, which drives up the cost of real estate.

  • Yamaha's latest true wireless earbuds are its smallest yet

    Yamaha's TW-E3B earbuds are smaller, lighter and, most importantly, cheaper than its previous true wireless option.

  • Viral TikTok video accuses Zillow and others of manipulating the housing market. Here’s what’s really going on

    No, Zillow isn’t buying all the homes in your neighborhood. But the rise of so-called iBuyers does raise regulatory questions.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Big Time

    In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • September Sell-Off: Is Twilio Stock a Buy While It's Down?

    On the surface, shares of the growth stock still look extremely expensive. But is the price tag worth it?

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Peloton Interactive (PTON)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Aurora Cannabis Sees a Path to Profitability. The Stock Trades Higher.

    Fiscal fourth-quarter sales at Aurora Cannabis miss analysts’ estimates but the Canadian cannabis company says cost savings should 'clear a path' for adjusted Ebitda profitability.

  • Should I Avoid Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]