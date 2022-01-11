U.S. markets closed

Nomad Royalty Company Announces C$40 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nomad Royalty Corporation Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 4,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$9.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$40 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about January 20, 2022 and is subject to Nomad receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to support the Company’s recently announced acquisitions of streams on the Greenstone Gold project and the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project, and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the company’s base shelf prospectus dated September 30, 2020 which prospectus supplement is expected to be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada on or about January 13, 2022.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 16 royalty and stream assets, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montreal, Québec H3B0G4
nomadroyalty.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the satisfaction of all conditions precedent for funding the second and final deposit under the Gold Stream; the realization of the anticipated benefits to Nomad under the Gold Stream; the timing for the development and construction of the Greenstone Project, including works relating to the tailings; the timing for the expected publication by Nomad of its GEO production guidance for 2022; the 2022 annual gold production of Blyvoor Gold; the expected amount of ounces attributable to Nomad from the 2022 annual production under the Blyvoor stream; the outcome of, and timing for the completion of the strategic process at the Woodlawn mine; the results of the exploration works to be obtained by Barrick on the Robertson property, including its resource definition drilling program, the timing for the commencement of the drill testing program; the outcome of the development program at the Mercedes mine to increase access to multiple ore bodies; the expected commencement of production on the Marianas and the Rey de Oro areas at the Mercedes mine; the outcome and timing for the completion of the exploration program by Equinox on RDM; the achievement of the 2021 guidance of ounces produced at RDM; the realization of an expanded drilling program on at Moss; the timing for the release of the inaugural reserve, to initiate the federal permitting process and the release of a feasibility study by Troilus; and the expected timing to begin construction at the Blackwater project by Artemis. Although Nomad believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the impossibility to proceed with the closing of the second and final deposit, fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue, Nomad's royalty and stream interests, access to skilled consultants, results of mining operations, exploration and development activities for properties with respect to which Nomad holds a royalty or stream, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, timeliness of government or court approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market and business conditions, risks relating to the Gold Stream and its completion; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. Nomad believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

For further information: about Nomad Royalty Company, please visit our website at www.nomadroyalty.com or email us: Vincent Metcalfe, CEO, vmetcalfe@nomadroyalty.com; Joseph de la Plante, CIO, jdelaplante@nomadroyalty.com

Related Links

https://nomadroyalty.com/



