NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

·2 min read
NSR
TSX: NSR
NYSE: NSR
  • NSR

TSX: NSR
NYSE: NSR

MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 30, 2022 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in a virtual format.

At the Meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Nomad, with the following results:

Name of Nominee

Votes for


%


Votes Withheld


%

Vincent Metcalfe

50,068,412


99.72


141,933


0.28

Joseph de la Plante

50,076,286


99.73


134,059


0.27

Robin Weisman

49,945,731


99.47


264,614


0.53

Susan Kudzman

50,201,360


99.98


8,985


0.02

IstvanZollei

50,066,837


99.71


143,508


0.29

Gerardo Fernandez

50,196,143


99.97


14,202


0.03

Jamie Porter

50,204,154


99.99


6,191


0.01

Matthew Gollat

50,203,520


99.99


6,825


0.01

Director biographies are available under section "Proposed Nominees for Election as Directors" in the Company's Circular.

At the Meeting, shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a partnership of chartered professional accountants, as Nomad's auditor, and adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under section "Executive Compensation" in the Company's Circular.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream and other interests, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com

SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c9681.html

