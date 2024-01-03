Nomad tavern operator plans coffee shop at downtown Milwaukee's Vel Phillips Plaza

Vel R. Phillips Plaza, which is being built in the 400 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, is to include a Nomad Coffee Bar.

The operator of Nomad World Pub plans to open a coffee shop at downtown Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza.

Nomad Coffee Bar is to open this year in the 2,900-square-foot food and beverage retail space at the plaza. The 30,000-square-foot plaza is being built south of West Wisconsin Avenue and west of North Phillips Avenue, near the Baird Center.

The Redevelopment Authority will consider leasing the city-owned space to Caravan HospitalityGroup LLC at its Jan. 18 board meeting.

The proposed lease includes a grant for up to $750,000 for improvements within the plaza building, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Department of City Development.

“The City of Milwaukee is quickly advancing work at the Vel R. Phillips Plaza in Westown. It’s adding to vibrancy and growth downtown,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, in the statement. “I look forward to Nomad Coffee Bar, a local business that will spur further economic development to this area."

The proposed lease's supporters include Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district includes downtown.

Nomad World Pub, a Brady Street fixture operated by Mike Eitel, in 2021 opened the first Nomad Coffee Bar at 1668 N. Warren Ave., next door to the tavern.

Vel R. Phillips Plaza is to open this summer. It's just south of the expanding Baird Center and just west of Fiserv Inc.'s future headquarters and the new Kohl's department store.

The plaza is being built on what was a parking lot. It will include a garden, space that could host farmers markets, food trucks or other community events, an informational kiosk, public art installations, and a station for Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit line.

More than 50,000 square feet of the parking lot will be available for future commercial development.

The plaza is being financed with $15.75 million from a tax incremental financing district in the Park East area. New commercial developments in that area generate property tax revenue − some of which is used for the plaza.

Phillips was both the first African American and first woman elected to the Common Council, as well as the first female judge in Milwaukee County and the first black judge in Wisconsin.

She also served as secretary of state, becoming the first African American to win a statewide election. She died in 2018.

“On behalf of myself and my family, we welcome the future Nomad Coffee Bar at the Vel R. Phillips Plaza,” said Michael Phillips, son of Vel R. Phillips. “We support the Redevelopment Authority’s approval of the lease for the coffee bar. I am excited by the opening of her plaza, where all may enjoy its offerings and learn about her legacy and its impact in our community."

