Nominate your employer for Rochester's 2024 Top Workplaces Awards

Employers that provide a robust and positive workplace culture for their employees are more likely to see an increase in employee engagement and revenue, according to the Arbinger Institute, a training and coaching company. In the wake of the Great Resignation, employees are prioritizing workplace culture now more than ever.

Is there a local business that values its company culture and strives to go the extra mile for employees? Now is the time to nominate them for the 2024 Top Workplaces Award.

Being a Top Workplace is no small feat, and companies that continue to prioritize the happiness of their clients and employees deserve to be celebrated.

With the help of research partner Energage, more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations were surveyed in 2022. In the Rochester area, 79 winners were recognized at last year’s springtime gala and over 12,000 employees responded to the survey.

Any business (public, private, non-profit, or government) with 35 or more employees in the Rochester metro area is eligible to participate at no cost and will solely be evaluated by the employees from September through November.

Top Workplaces nomination deadline

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 29 and can be submitted at topworkplaces.com/nominate/rochester/ or by phone at 585-502-1934.

