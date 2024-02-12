Nominate Your Favorite MBA Professor For 2024’s 40 Under 40

2023 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors

Attention business students, faculty, alumni, and administrators: Nominations for Poets&Quants’ annual 40 Under 40 Best MBA Professors are now open!

We’re looking for MBA professors under the age of 40 who are masters in the classrooms, who influence business and policy, who are prolific researchers, and who have demonstrated meaningful impact on their fields. We need you to tell us who they are.

The guidelines and eligibility for our 2024 Best 40 Under 40 list are as follows:

Professors must be 39 years of age or younger before June 30, 2024 (verification of age will be confirmed by each professor’s institution).

They must be a full-time business professor currently teaching in an MBA program, including full-time, online, part-time and executive MBA (current teaching status will be confirmed by each professor’s institution).

Nominations can be submitted by students, faculty, alumni, and administrators.

Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged.

The best candidates will have one or more of the following:

First and foremost, a remarkable impact on students.

Noteworthy influence on business practices, public policy, business trends, etc.

Impactful contributions to her/his respective field(s).

Notable career milestones such as “youngest professor to” or “first professor to.”

Unique teaching style or techniques.

Noteworthy and highly recognized public profile or reputation.

Submit your nominations by completing this survey by March 22, 2024. Nominations should include concrete examples that demonstrate why the professor should be featured as a notable member of Poets&Quants‘ 40-Under-40 list. Professors are selected by P&Q based solely on nominations that are submitted.

Questions? Contact Kristy Bleizeffer at kristy@poetsandquants.com.

