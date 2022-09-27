U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.50
    +41.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    +264.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.75
    +144.50 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.70
    +23.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.07
    +1.36 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.60
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +1.12 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0807
    +0.0124 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3880
    -0.2920 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,167.34
    +940.07 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.26
    -8.69 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's 2023 Annual General Meeting

·2 min read

The members of the Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's Annual General Meeting 2023 have been appointed.

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 13 May 2022 decided that the Nomination Committee, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, shall consist of not less than four but no more than five members. The members of the Nomination Committee shall represent all shareholders and be appointed by the largest shareholders at the end of August 2022 having expressed their willingness to participate in the Nomination Committee. Following contacts with Kindred's shareholders the subsequent members have been appointed:

  • Keith Meister, Chairman Nomination Committee, Corvex Management LP

  • Cedric Boireau, Premier Investissement SAS

  • Peter Lundkvist, Third Swedish National Pension Fund

  • Anders Ström, Veralda Investment Ltd

Kindred's Chairman of the Board, Evert Carlsson, is co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's duty is to ahead of the 2023 AGM prepare recommendations for the Chairperson of the AGM, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and members of the Board, as well as remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditors.

Shareholders who wish to provide proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this via email to nomination@kindredgroup.com, or via post to Kindred Group plc, Level 6, The Centre, Tigne Point, Sliema, TPO 0001 Malta.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/nomination-committee-ahead-of-kindred-s-2023-annual-general-meeting,c3637147

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3637147/1631327.pdf

Nomination Committee ahead of Kindreds 2023 Annual General Meeting

  

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-ahead-of-kindreds-2023-annual-general-meeting-301633884.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Vanguard Is Liquidating a US-Listed ETF for the First Time Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group is shutting down one of its US exchange-traded funds for the first time. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe $39.7 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Fac

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • Cathie Wood Says US Dollar Strength Could Yet Prompt Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US dollar strength has been “devastating to the rest of the world and should come back to bite” the country’s competitiveness and economic activity, eventually “forcing the Fed to pivot” away from its restrictive monetary policy, Ark Investment Management CEO and Founder Cathie Wood said in a series of tweets on Monday. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped Today

    Investors are trying to decide if Volkswagen's new joint venture is good or bad news for QuantumScape.

  • Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Worth the Risk?

    With time, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has the potential to be one of them. Diving into the numbers shows how much momentum the company has lost and what it can do to turn things around. The company bet -- by hiring staff and building out infrastructure -- that the pandemic permanently accelerated e-commerce by five to 10 years.

  • Dow Jones Hits Bear Market After Today's Sell-Off; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in a bear market Monday.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • U.S. dollar ‘very much overvalued,’ strategist says

    Citi head of European FX strategy Vasileios Gkionakis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss currency moves in the pound sterling and U.S. dollar.

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’

  • Stocks Mixed, Pound Gains as Global Selloff Pauses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets remained on edge Tuesday as investors braced for a heightened risk of global recession, even as dip buyers emerged.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks were mixed as

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Why Snowflake Fell Hard Today

    Shares of enterprise software star Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell today, down 4.1% as of the end of trading -- much more than the broader markets. Snowflake is perhaps one of the best-performing businesses in the enterprise software space. The Federal Reserve held its September meeting last week, whereby Fed governors gave their projections for interest rates hikes in the near and medium term.

  • Traders Who ‘Just Want to Survive’ Sit on $5 Trillion Cash Pile

    (Bloomberg) -- From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios

  • Stocks moving in after hours: AMC, APE shares, Meta, Kimco Realty

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.