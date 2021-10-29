U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.13
    -14.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,698.73
    -31.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,375.31
    -72.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.30
    -3.68 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -1.15 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -27.10 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0087 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0070 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9260
    +0.3540 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,098.13
    -297.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.80
    -10.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.56
    -27.91 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Nomination Committee appointed for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT).

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stockholm, October 29, 2021. The Chairman of IBT has established a Nomination Committee for the AGM, which is planned to be held on May 4, 2022. The Nomination Committee is composed, according to descion by the AGM of 2021, of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights, wich all have accepted the invitation to join the committee.

The following members were the largest shareholders in terms of voting rights according to the shareholders register as of June 30, 2021, and they have appointed the following members:
Annwall & Rothschild Investments AB: Per-Erik Andersson
Six Sis AG: Sebastian Jahreskog
Fjärde AP-fonden: Jannis Kitsakis

The chairman of the Nomination Committee is Per-Erik Andersson since he is appointed by the largest shareholder, in terms of voting rights, in IBT.

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approx. 27% of the total number of shares and 44% of the votes in the company. All representatives except Peter Rothschild are independent in relation to the company and its executive management.

The Committee's assignment is to present proposals to the AGM regarding; election of the Chairman of the AGM, election of Chairman and other members of the Board, election of Auditors as well as remuneration to the Board´s members and auditor fees.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by email to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee: pea@pealaw.se
or by phone +46 (0)70 537 98 92.

For further information, please contact:
Marie-Louise Alamaa, CFO
Tel. +46 (0) 70 861 88 42
Email: marie-louise.alamaa@ibtherapeutics.com

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.15 CET on October 29, 2021.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • Why Garmin Stock Is Falling 12% So Far This Week

    Shareholders of Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) are losing ground to a rising market this week, with the stock dropping 12% through late trading on Thursday afternoon. The navigation device specialist reported strong third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but Wall Street was hoping for a more bullish outlook for the holiday season. Garmin's earnings were pressured by supply chain issues and rising costs.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Under $30 According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy under $30 according to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Kovner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Under $30 According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. Bruce Stanley Kovner […]

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.