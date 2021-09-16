U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Nomination Committee appointed for Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2022 have now been appointed.

In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of six members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the Electrolux Board and one additional Board member.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2021. Johan Forssell, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Carina Silberg, Alecta, Tomas Risbecker, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder, and Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds. The committee will also include Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 30, 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2022,c3415883

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3415883/1468707.pdf

Pressrelease Nomination Committee AGM 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2022-301378338.html

SOURCE Electrolux

