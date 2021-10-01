Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.



The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2022 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2022 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Menckel, Investment AB Latour, Chairman

Patrik Jönsson, SEB Fonder

Tomas Risbecker, AMF Fonder

Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding

Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee represents in total 55 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2021.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 21, 2022, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedningen@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before January 10, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Menckel, Executive Vice President Investment AB Latour, +46 733 99 34 19

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Story continues

Attachment



