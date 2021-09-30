U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Nomination committee has been appointed for Mentice AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ) a leading supplier of high-technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector with focus on endovascular procedures, announces that the nomination committee for the company's Annual General Meeting 2022 has been appointed.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 6th of May 2021, it was resolved to adopt instructions and rules of procedure for the nomination committee to which the nomination committee shall consist of the chairman of the board of directors and three ordinary members representing the three largest shareholders by 30th of September.

The following members have been appointed to Mentice nomination committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting:

Lawrence D Howell, appointed by Karin Howell,

Sophie Hagströmer, appointed by Bure Equity

Anna Sundberg, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Lawrence D Howell, Chairman of the Board

Gösta Johannesson co-opted of the nomination committee is convening the first meeting.

The nomination committee represents approximately 56% of the total number of shares and votes.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and present proposals for resolution by the Annual General Meeting regarding:

  • Election of a Chairman of the meeting

  • Decision on the number of Board members

  • Decision on remuneration to the Board members and to the Auditor

  • Election of Board members and Chairman of the Board

  • Decision on principles for appointing Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will take place in Gothenburg on April 27th, 2022. Shareholders who have proposals for the Annual General Meeting are asked to submit these to the nomination committee by email to info@mentice.com, or by letter to: Mentice AB (publ), The Nomination Committee, Odinsgatan 10, 411 03 Gothenburg. In order for the nomination committee to process the received proposals with sufficient care, proposals must be submitted no later than March 18, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/nomination-committee-has-been-appointed-for-mentice-ab--publ--annual-general-meeting-2022,c3424588

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomination-committee-has-been-appointed-for-mentice-ab-publ-annual-general-meeting-2022-301388990.html

SOURCE Mentice AB

