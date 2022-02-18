U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,209.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,178.75
    +14.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -1.88 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    -0.0240 (-1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    28.00
    +3.71 (+15.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0850
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,448.47
    -1,901.69 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.35
    -66.82 (-6.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.50
    +4.13 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Nomination Committee for Biovica for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 9II.F

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

The Nomination Committee prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting will consist of three members, who shall represent the two shareholders with the highest number of shares who accept the assignment to be part of the Nomination Committee as of December 31, 2021, and the Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee then appoints a chairman among its members.

In accordance with the above guidelines, the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting will consist of the following persons:

  • Anna Rylander Eklund, chair of the nomination committee, appointed by the Rylander family

  • Mikael Petersson, appointed by Coeli

  • Lars Holmqvist, Chairman of the Board

The members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 27 percent of the shares and 40 percent of the votes in the company as of December 31, 2021.

The Nomination Committee's overall responsibility is to submit proposals regarding the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting, election and remuneration of Board members, election and remuneration of the auditor, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the company's nomination committee can do so via e-mail to ir@biovica.com or by letter to the address: Biovica International AB, Att: The Nomination Committee, Dag Hammarskjölds väg 54B, 752 37 Uppsala.

The Annual General Meeting of Biovica International AB will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Uppsala.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Nomination Committee for Biovica for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689453/Nomination-Committee-for-Biovica-for-the-2022-Annual-General-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • DraftKings Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    DraftKings stock tumbled 15% in premarket trading Friday despite the sports-betting company beating earnings estimates in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • DraftKings Sinks as Forecast, Customer Growth Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. sank after adding fewer new customers in the fourth quarter than Wall Street had expected even after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to lure new bettors -- spending that will continue to generate deep losses this year.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With

  • DuPont Sells Materials Business for $11 Billion. The Stock Is Rising.

    DuPont shares were rising in premarket trading Friday after the company announced plans to sell a business unit to chemical maker Celanese for $11 billion. DuPont (ticker: DD) shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading. Celanese shares have added 3.3%.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Care About Alphabet's Stock Split

    Google's parent has announced a 20-for-1 split, but investors shouldn't care even though the per-share price will be much lower post split.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down From Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya stepped down as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., an abrupt departure as the space-tourism company moves from startup phase toward paying flights.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Inclu

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • Deere’s Earnings Are Good and the Stock Is Moving Higher

    The agricultural equipment giant reports numbers that beat Wall Street estimates, and raises guidance for the coming year.

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Tesla Stock Just Received a Warning From Albemarle Earnings

    Tesla faces the same issues that Lithium miner Albemarle does. The latter saw shares tank despite a strong fourth-quarter report.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer Markets Roiled by Belarus Potash Force Majeure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian potash miner that accounts for a major chunk of global supply has declared force majeure, shaking up a market that’s already contending with soaring prices.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-Fr