The Nomination Committee in Hansa Biopharma proposes Peter Nicklin as new chair of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2022

  • HNSBF

The Nomination Committee in Hansa Biopharma has completed its nomination work for the Annual General Meeting 2022. It proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2022 for Peter Nicklin to be elected new chair of the Board of Directors of Hansa Biopharma. The current chair Ulf Wiinberg has chosen to not stand for re-election.

LUND, Sweden, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa", (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that Peter Nicklin has been proposed as new Chairman of the Board at Hansa Biopharma.

Ulf Wiinberg has been chair of the Board of Directors since 2016 and the Nomination Committee would like to thank Ulf for his great contributions and strong engagement during his extensive tenure as board member and chair of the Board of Directors. His role in the development of the company over the past years cannot be overstated.

"Hansa is on a journey to become a global leader in rare diseases. An exciting future lies ahead as Hansa expands across multiple broad therapeutic areas with new transformative therapies for patients who need them. I have decided to leave the board because I spend most of my time living and working in the United States. I look forward to follow the company as new transformative drugs are being developed from Hansa's antibody cleaving enzyme technology platform. Drugs, that potentially can be life altering for patients suffering from rare immunologic diseases", comments Ulf Wiinberg, current chair of Hansa.

The Nomination Committee has dedicated considerable time to find a suitable successor for the role as chair of the Board of Directors. In this process, the Nomination Committee has found that Peter Nicklin has extensive experience and background in the life science industry and significant experience in leading global teams. The Nomination Committee believes that Peter Nicklin is well suited to assume the role as chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased that Peter Nicklin has accepted the proposal to join the Board of Directors of Hansa as Chair. Peter has the experience and background that is needed to continue and develop the foundation that Ulf Wiinberg has laid. Together with his energy and positive spirit we believe Peter Nicklin is the right person to lead Hansa to the next steps", comments Jannis Kitsakis (representing AP4), chair of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. Hansa Biopharma's Annual General Meeting will be held on June 30, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/the-nomination-committee-in-hansa-biopharma-proposes-peter-nicklin-as-new-chair-of-the-board-of-dire,c3576426

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3576426/1586148.pdf

20220530 HNSA - PR Peter Nicklin proposed as new Chairman of the Board at Hansa Biopharma FINAL ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nomination-committee-in-hansa-biopharma-proposes-peter-nicklin-as-new-chair-of-the-board-of-directors-at-the-annual-general-meeting-2022-301557333.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

