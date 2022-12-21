The nomination committee for Linkfire A/S has been appointed

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire has appointed its nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2023. It consists of the three biggest shareholders as of 30 September 2022, and the chairman of the board.

The nomination committee consists of:

Jesper Møller, chairman of the board

Thomas Weilby, chairman of the nomination committee, appointed by NorthCap Partners Aps

Lars Ettrup, appointed by Rocket Group Aps

Peter Balint, appointed by Barreson Limited

The nomination committee represents approximately 52 percent of the total number of shares in Linkfire, based on ownership data as per 30 September 2022.

The 2023 annual general meeting will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 26 April 2023. Shareholders, who would like to submit proposals to the nomination committee, are welcome to submit them by e-mail to nomco@linkfire.com, or by ordinary mail to:

Linkfire A/S

Att. Nomination Committee

Artillerivej 86

DK- 2300 København

Proposals must be received no later than 1 February 2023, to be considered by the nomination committee.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

